Uzodimma admonishes newlyweds on strength of character for successful marriages

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has identified good behavioural patterns as the bedrock of successful marriages.

He advised the newlyweds to maintain their strength of character so as to ensure successful marriages.

Uzodimma gave the advice at the wedding ceremony of Dr Amarachukwu, a daughter of Hon. Ngozi Obiefule, the member representing Isu state constituency at the Imo House of Assembly, and Dr Ikenna Ibbe, both America-based physicians, in Owerri, at the weekend.

Uzodimma, represented by his Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, advised the couple to sustain the strength of their character.

He said: “When there is strength of character, marital bonds will be preserved and marriages will stand the test of time.”

The governor admonished them to let their fine conduct remain unchanged, “and bliss will be yours eternally.”





Speaking at the event, the mother of the bride, Hon Obiefule, harped on the need for peace and mutual understanding between the couple for a sustained union.

She advised the newlyweds to learn to keep their secrets and solve their problems without external interference, adding that this would further solidify their trust in each other and make for a successful union.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

She advised them to remain peaceful because, with peace and mutual understanding, you can attain any level.

She said: “I pray that they live a long, productive and meaningful life, bear good children, and enjoy divine blessings, to enable them to live comfortably to the glory of God almighty.”

Also speaking, the Imo House of Assembly member, Mr Kennedy Ibeh, while felicitating the couple, advised them to “avoid third-party interference” in their marriage and prayed God’s blessings on them.

The former Chief of Staff to ex-Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Mr Uche Nwosu, who was the official sponsor of the marriage, urged peaceful co-existence and undeterred love among the couple, for a successful marriage.

Earlier in his homily, the Assistant Priest of the parish, Rev. Fr Godian Umejuru, advised the newlyweds to stick to divine standards for married couples as set out in the Holy Bible.

The event was attended by other Imo legislators, traditional and religious leaders as well as politicians, businessmen and technocrats from various parts of the world.