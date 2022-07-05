PDP govt installed me, I am not Adeleke’s enemy ― Ataoja of Osogbo

Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, has stated that it was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government that installed him as the traditional ruler of the town and as such can’t be an enemy of the party and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He further warned all political parties in the state against disturbing his palace and the town with violent campaigns.

The traditional ruler handed out the warning when Senator Adeleke visited him at his palace and stated that “anybody who wants to cause turbulence in Osogbo will not know peace.”

While specifically warning a transport union leader in the state who is also a member of APC in the state, Oba Olanipekun said “that you have bagged chieftaincy title of Ataoja has not given you effontry to now be acting with impunity.”

He added that: “I will take action to prevent violence in Osogbo. Oyetola and APC came to the palace, PDP did not disturb nor waylay them, be careful, it is the PDP that installed me as a king and should be allowed to pay homage to me also in the palace.

“I am not Ademola’s enemy and I will never be his enemy. I pray to God to give him his desire and I will take action against those who want to disrupt the peace of Osogbo in the name of politics.”

In his own comment during the visit, the PDP governorship candidate remarked that his mandate was stolen in 2018 by Governor Oyetola and vowed to resist a repeat of such move in the coming election saying, “there is no more way for them to perpetrate such act in 2022 if you vote me in as your new governor.





“They are jokers, they thought they can snatch away Osogbo from me during the contest but I want to tell them now that nobody can snatch the town from me. Though we know their antecedents as deceit and blackmail but these would fail this time around.

“Enough is enough, we are no more gullible in Osun. They are deceivers and cannot deceive us again with their antics. If they come with guns, we are not afraid of them. They claimed to be richer than the state by what have they achieved since they came to power.”

He, however, charged the people of the state to be focused on voting for him as the state’s next governor.

Ademola who charged the state pensioners and workers to be calm as he would offset all their outstanding allowances and entitlements if voted in as the state’s next governor also pledged to build a befitting secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital for all traditional rulers in the state for their monthly meetings.

The party candidate further assured that his administration would accord them their due respect as traditional rulers and they would be included in the scheme of things if voted as the state governor.