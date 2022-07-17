PDP governors, Elumelu, others congratulate Adeleke, Osun gov-elect

The People’s Democratic Governors Forum (PDP-GF) has congratulated the newly elected governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over his victory at the polls on Saturday.

Recalled that Senator Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the PDP was on Sunday morning declared the winner of the gubernatorial elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), defeating the candidate of the ruling party, who is also the incumbent.

According to the statement signed by the chairman of the forum, who is also the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, the forum declared the victory as the wish of the electorate in Osun State.

“That Osun people reposed their trust and confidence in Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect of the state of Osun, is because they could see his heart, which is full of love and concern for the wellbeing of his people.

“This victory is as a result of the sagacity, hardwork, teamwork, skilful campaigns, efficient resource allocation, openness and humility exhibited by the governor-elect.

“He concentrated on issues that mattered most to Osun people and they responded in kind, bestowing on him and PDP an earth-shaking victory of historic proportions.

“This victory is a lesson for all. It shows that everyone matters in politics, particularly the electorate. It also confirms the famous dictum that ‘God’s time is the best’.

“We must remain vigilant and anticipate all the antics the dying All Progressives Congress (APC) will come up with. But rest assured that we are all with you in this great effort to reset the trajectory and story of Nigeria, positively.

“The light has shone on Osun State, in July. It is time for the light to shine on Nigeria, again through the instrumentality of the PDP, come February 2023.”

• ‘The people have spoken’ ― Ortom

In a personal message contained in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nath Ikyur, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, praised Senator Adeleke for his steadfastness, hard work and commitment to the welfare of the people that earned him the victory, saying “the people have spoken”.

The governor also praised the people of Osun state, INEC, the media, civil society organizations (CSOs) and the security operatives for ensuring that the will of the people prevailed.

He said: “On behalf of myself, the government and the PDP family in Benue State, I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke on his election as the Governor-elect of Osun State. I am convinced that you will provide enduring leadership for the people in appreciation for the massive support they have given you by your election.





“The victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate; Senator Adeleke in the Osun election is a measure of trust and confidence of the citizens on him and the party.”

He however counselled Senator Adeleke not to take the trust and confidence for granted, just as he urged him to carry everybody along.

• PDP’s victory signals crunching defeat awaiting APC in 2023 ― Elumelu

The Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu on Sunday posited that the indubitable triumph of Senator Adeleke signposts the crushing defeat that awaits APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Elumelu who expressed optimism in a congratulatory message to Senator Adeleke urged the Governor-Elect on the need to commence preparations for a transparent, accountable and development-oriented government that will give the people a breath of fresh air.

He said: “This victory and recovery of the mandate that was stolen from you by the APC in 2018 further reinforces your popularity and that of the PDP not only in Osun State but also in the South West geo-political zone and the nation as a whole.

“The indubitable triumph of the PDP over the APC in the Osun governorship election signposts the crushing defeat that awaits the APC in the 2023 presidential election, with the soaring popularity of our presidential candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar GCON (Wazirin Adamawa) and his running mate, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“I congratulate the people of Osun State for their courage, resilience and patriotism in this election. I also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other democratic institutions for being on the side of the people in their quest for good governance.

“With the retrieval of our mandate in Osun State, I urge you Mr. Governor-Elect to use your immense goodwill and vision to further unite the people and commence preparations for a transparent, accountable and development-oriented government that will give the people the breath of fresh air that has eluded them under the abysmal APC administration in the State for the past four years.”

• Lagos indigenes salute Osun people’s courage, boldness over Ademola Adeleke’s victory

Prominent indigenous Lagosians under the aegis of Omo Eko Pataki have congratulated people of Osun State over the electoral victory of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, in Saturday’s poll, applauding their courage and bold insistence on asserting their inalienable democratic rights which ensured that the will of the people prevailed.

The indigenous Lagosians said this on Sunday in a statement titled: “Omo Eko Pataki insists on inclusive governance,” signed by its Trustee and former Minister of Communications, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), copy of which was made available to newsmen, even as it quickly noted that the group remained non-partisan but was only interested in ensuring that people were allowed to determined who governs them.

This was just as the prominent Lagos indigenes, while maintaining their non-partisanship, emphasized for the umpteenth time the absolute importance of equitable representation of their people in the governance of Lagos State irrespective of which party comes to power in 2023, adding: “The voice of our people must not only be heard, it must be heard with vigor and demonstrable importance.”

“The Ọṣun people have spoken. We congratulate them for their courage and for their bold insistence on asserting their inalienable democratic right. The will of the people have prevailed.

“But along the lines of our non partisan disposition, we are indifferent to which party won the election. We are only interested in the Will of the people.

• Tola Awosika congratulates Osun governor-elect

A Chieftain of the PDP in Ondo State and Senatorial aspirant of the Ondo Central Senatorial District, Dr. Tola Awosika, has congratulated Sen. Adeleke on his victory at the Osun polls.

Awosika, in a statement signed by his media aide, Segun Adesemoye, described the outcome of the Osun governorship election as the voice of the good people of Osun state, saying the people have spoken in one voice in the state’s governorship election on Saturday.

According to him, the victory is for democracy and the good people of Osun State, saying “the good people have demonstrated that democracy has won and people’s choice should be respected ”

He hailed the people of Osun state, describing them as true heroes of democracy for setting the pace in ensuring that their votes count and opening a new page in the electioneering process in Nigeria.

Report by Olakunle Maruf – Sokoto, Johnson Babajide – Makurdi, Kehinde Akintola – Abuja, Bola Badmus – Lagos & Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure