OsunDecides2022: Davido commends Buhari, urges Oyetola to congratulate winner

Nigerian Hip-hop superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has celebrated the victory of his uncle, Sen. Ademola Adeleke who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the recently concluded Osun State gubernatorial election.

The multiple award winner who has been at the receiving end of praises for the role he played in making sure that his uncle emerges as the winner of the election took to Twitter to celebrate the victory.

The “Fall” singer who ascribed the victory to almighty God Almighty and the good people of Osun state, said light has finally come to Osun State.

“God won. Osun won. You won. We all won! Imole Deeeeee ❤” he tweeted.

The singer equally commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his role in ensuring a free, fair, and credible election through the new electoral acts. Replying to a tweet by the President, Davido thanked Buhari for ensuring a good legacy and prayed God to bless the President.

“You will leave a lasting legacy ! God bless you for this act alone sir!”

While replying to a tweet where the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola was reported to have said that he would study the process that led to the emergence of Sen. Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun poll, the singer urged Oyetola to congratulate Adeleke rather than embark on the study.

“What you should be doing is calling to congratulate your successor. Forget studies,” he tweeted.