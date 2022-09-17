PDP crisis: Members urged to settle differences before 2023 elections

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), particularly in the southwestern part of Nigeria have been urged to settle whatever differences among them in order to become a formidable force for the party to record victory in the 2023 general elections.

The call was made by Atiku Abubakar South-West Assembly which comprises Atiku support groups and loyalists in the south-west, during a summit with the theme: “Atiku/Okowa 2023:The South-West Perspective” held inside the Banquet Hall, Premier Hotel, Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital during the week.

Speaking during the programme, the Chairman of the group in the southwest, Senator Felix Ogunwale, said though there are agitations within the party, the party has the capacity to resolve it.

He also noted that Atiku has the capacity to unify Nigerians despite various challenges currently facing the nation.

He said PDP would meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians without ethnic or religious bias.

According to him, the purpose of the programme was to set agenda to effectively articulate the interests of the southwest and the country as a whole.

He further noted that: “The 2023 campaign would soon start and for us the Atiku soldiers in the south-west, we want to focus on the big issues and the people. What would Atiku do differently?

“What can be done in the first 100 days in office to make a lot of the people better, what can be done to deliver better dividends to the people in the face of an excruciating cost of living, to provide a lasting solution to the ASUU strike and end the insurgency in the North. Leadership, as they usually say, is responsibility.”

Speaking on behalf of the PDP presidential candidate, the Director of All Support Group for Atiku, Mr Oladimeji Fabiyi, said the group is a body that has been working for Atiku since 2015 for promoting and projecting his candidature

He said the meeting was an avenue to engage people, supporters and stakeholders on the need to unite members on the present and future of the party.

He further stated that: “We want to consolidate the meeting held recently with stakeholders of the party in the southwest so as to find a lasting solution to lingering crisis rocking the party.”

He, however, thanked all the support groups, saying that they are the pillar Atiku relies on for his victory in the forthcoming elections.