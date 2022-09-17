Chinese national allegedly kills ex-lover in Kano

A Chinese national identified as Mr Geng on Friday night allegedly killed his ex-lover, Ummukulsum Buhari at Kuntau residence, Janbullo general area of Kano metropolis.

The finding revealed that Mrs Buhari, a graduate of Agriculture Science from Kampala University, Uganda, is currently on one-year compulsory service of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity disclosed that Mr Geng had a sizzling relationship with the young lady for two years before she settled for another man within the city.

It was however learnt that Buhari’s marriage never lasted, and was said to have returned to her family house to continue her normal life.

The eyewitness further disclosed that Mr Geng, who felt jilted by Buhari, never let go until last night when he allegedly scaled the perimeter fence, sneaked into her room and murdered her in a cold blood.

However, the family members and well-wishers who had responded to save her life took her to the nearby health facility where she reportedly gave up the ghost.

Geng was subsequently arrested by a mob who were set to deliver jungle justice when a combined team of the Police and the Immigration official arrived to restore normalcy.





As of the time of filling this report, the Kano State Police Command is yet to comment on the incident but a reliable source from the security command stated that Geng has been taken into custody.