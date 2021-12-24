PDP congratulates ‘exceptionally patriotic’ Makinde at 54

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, as he marks his 54th birthday, describing him as an exceptionally patriotic Nigerian.

A statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary, Friday said Makinde is “a highly organized leader, down-to-earth administrator, very intelligent and resourceful technocrat, tactical politician and grassroot mobiliser with an extraordinary capacity for leadership.”

It added: “GSM as he is fondly called, Governor Makinde embodies the virtues of Christmas as a harbinger of peace and hope. He is the beloved of the people; a very humble and caring personality, who maintains his bond with the lowly despite his towering attainments.

“His commitment and drive to deliver is evinced in the array of landmark human capital and infrastructural development projects in critical sectors including power generation, agriculture, healthcare, education, road infrastructure, industrialization, water resources among other legacy milestones achieved within a space of two and half years in office.

“Governor Makinde’s giant stride in the Oyo state Independent Power Project, as well as the newly launched massive investment in agriculture and agribusiness, stand him out as a leader with a passion for enduring development.

“Furthermore, Governor Makinde is a broad-minded democrat and loyal party man who continues to make sacrifices for the stability, growth and electoral success of the PDP. His role towards the success of the October 31st PDP national convention further reinforces his organizational ability and commitment toward our party’s quest to Rescue and Rebuild our nation.”

The PDP rejoiced with Makinde on his birthday and prayed to God to bless him with many more years of celebration and good health.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…PDP congratulates ‘exceptionally patriotic PDP congratulates ‘exceptionally patriotic

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…PDP congratulates ‘exceptionally patriotic PDP congratulates ‘exceptionally patriotic