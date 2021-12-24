How Buju shut down Balmoral Convention centre

It was indeed a night of fun and razzmatazz at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island when rave of the moment and presently industry favourite, Buju staged a successful debut concert tagged ‘Buju: Sorry I am Late’.

Sponsored by Chivas Regal and packaged by Achievas Entertainment; a leading showbiz company in Nigeria; the concert recorded a huge turnout of fans and top industry favourites.

From performing some of his hit songs and collaborations; Buju however gave a brilliant rendition of all his body works leaving the audience in awe of his mind-blowing outputs.

The night will however not be forgotten easily as the surprise performances from top stars that include Wizkid, Burnaboy, Omah Lay, Zlatan, Zinoleesky, Dai Verse, Alpha O, Magixx, Bella Shmurda, Blaqbonez, Ladipoe, Victony amongst others added glamour to the total event flow as comedians that includes Mr Hyenana, Pencil and Kennyblaq equally thrilled the audience with ribs cracking jokes.

Speaking on the success of the show, the team lead, Daniel Cole Chiori disclosed that the event was indeed a movie that requires continuity in 2022. He said, “I have always believed I could pull through on this particular Project knowing that I worked with an amazing team that made it seamless for me. Special thanks to Buju for believing in me and also to Ossy Achievas my brother for giving all the necessary support needed,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…How Buju shut down How Buju shut down

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…How Buju shut down How Buju shut down