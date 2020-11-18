PDP congratulates Diri on Supreme Court judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Governor Douye Diri over Wednesday’s Supreme Court judgment, which affirmed his mandate as the governor of Bayelsa State.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party also congratulated the people of Bayelsa State over the outcome of the case in the Supreme Court, which has put to rest the electoral contestation that constituted a distraction to governance.

The PDP noted that with “the competence, dedication and sense of honesty with which Governor Diri hit the ground running immediately he took office, particularly in his developmental projects in key sectors including, manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, power, road infrastructure, education, among others, have already repositioned the state for higher productivity and better living standard for the citizens.”

The party, therefore, charged Governor Diri to remain focused and continue in his commitment towards the development of Bayelsa state for the good of all, in line with the manifesto of the PDP.

