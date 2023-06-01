A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, has said that Nigerians desire a government that will improve the state of the economy to enable them to enjoy a decent quality of life, adding that they also wanted their government to do more to establish a peaceful society with a reasonable level of freedom of movement.

Pearse, who is also Public Affairs Analyst and Convener, Reset Lagos PDP, stated this while speaking on the agenda that the incoming administration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should pursue to immediately address the problems confronting the country.

The PDP chieftain, who identified poor economy, insecurity, corruption, and playing of religious and ethnic cards, among other problems facing Nigeria, said transparency on the part of government officials would win them trust and respect as, according to him, the citizens were fed up with government officials who come into the office to enrich themselves and their allies.

Pearse, who was also a senatorial aspirant in the last election, quickly charged the incoming Tinubu administration to demonstrate a real commitment to the people’s yearning for a better life, saying that it should unlike the President Muhammadu Buhari administration provide equal opportunity for all Nigerians, and not give preferential treatment to any particular ethnic group.

“The major issues of concern for most Nigerians I believe are the economy and security. A third priority which is of interest to many Leaders of thought is the question of restructuring the Nigerian Federation.

“Nigerians want their government to improve the state of the economy so that they can enjoy a decent quality of life. They want their government to do more to establish a peaceful society with a reasonable level of freedom of movement.

“Transparency on the part of government officials will win them trust and respect. Nigerians are fed up with government officials who come into the office to enrich themselves and their allies. The new administration should demonstrate a real commitment to the people’s yearning for a better life.

“It should show that, unlike the Buhari administration, it will provide equal opportunity for all Nigerians, and not give preferential treatment to any particular ethnic group,” Pearse stated.

On how best to address the country’s weak economy, whereby “the price of daily items for survival such as food, cooking gas, rent, transportation has skyrocketed,” while most people can’t afford a decent quality of life, the Convener of Reset Lagos PDP urged the incoming administration to “diversify its foreign currency earning away from crude oil to include other minerals such as lithium.

According to him, this becomes imperative because the rest of the world is rapidly developing alternative sources of energy and Nigeria now prides itself in building the world’s largest oil refinery, wondering: “What a travesty!

Pearse concluded by calling on the incoming government to restructure the country by devolving power to states, adding that the establishment of a State Police structure would help to improve security, while the adoption of a Rotational Presidency would give all geopolitical zones a sense of belonging.





“Making the tenets of restructuring such as devolution of powers to states a reality will help to engender trust. The establishment of a State Police structure will help to improve security and the adoption of Rotational Presidency will give all geopolitical zones a sense of belonging!” he said.

