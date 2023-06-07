A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa has dumped the party alongside many loyalists, defecting to the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP).

Former northwest ex-officio, Alhaji Aminu Nuhu Jahun, who recently resigned his membership from PDP on alleged intimidation by the members of the State Working Committee (SWC), led the other party loyalists to the NNPP.

Speaking to newsmen while formally registering his membership at NNPP Jahun ward office, Alhaji Aminu Nuhu Jahun said “I want formally announce my defection into New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP today as I received my membership card at my polling unit in Jahun”.

He noted, “Let me use this opportunity and call all my supporters to go register with NNPP at all their respective political wards in Jahun, Jigawa and northwest”.

“I took the decision and chose to join this party (NNPP) after careful observation and convinced with the party’s manifestos, rules and regulations in its constitution”.

He also thanked the PDP for giving him membership and various positions within the party for almost 24 years. He then promised to work hard for the success of NNPP at local, state and national level.

However, efforts to get reactions from PDP officials have proved unsuccessful as they are not picking their calls.

Speaking after receiving the defectors, the ward chairman of NNPP comrade Ibrahim Malam welcomed the decampees and promised to treat them equal with any party member.

He described Jahun as a big asset to the party when taken into consideration his vast political experience spanning over two decades. Hoped that with his entrance into the party, the fortune of the NNPP would receive a big boost ahead of the 2027 general elections.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE