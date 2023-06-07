President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the European Union to assist Nigeria and Africa in strengthening security and economic development to alleviate poverty in the continent.

The call came on Wednesday during a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Mr Charles Michel.

A statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information, informed that the European Council is the EU institution that defines the general political direction and priorities of the European Union.

According to President Tinubu, Nigeria and the whole of Africa would require the help and partnership of her friends and development partners like the EU to address the excruciating poverty in the continent.

While requesting the EU to look at specific areas of security challenge like Lake Chad and coastal areas, the Nigerian leader promised to remain in contact with the European Union and other member states.

He said poverty and insecurity were priority areas for his administration and he would do all that is required to address them.

The Council president used the opportunity of the telephone conversation to once again congratulate President Tinubu on his election.

While pledging the commitment of the Council towards stronger cooperation and partnership with Nigeria based on mutual respect and common interests, he pointed out that Nigeria is important to the EU and the International Community.

Mr Michel urged the Nigerian leader to continue to work with the EU in all relevant areas.

