PDP Assembly candidate dies in Plateau

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Penganna constituency of the Plateau State House of Assembly for the forthcoming election, Matthew Akawu, is dead.

Tribune Online learned the candidate, who was assumed to be hale and hearty, attended the annual festival at his constituency on Thursday, fully participated in dancing, and was seen exchanging pleasantries with people.

A source close to the deceased pointed out that the late Akawu left the venue of the festival at about 5:00 p.m. along with some people and arrived at his residence at about 5.45 pm.

The source said that at about 8:00 pm, he told his family members that he was having severe chest pain, adding that he was immediately rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead in the early hours of Friday after hours of efforts by doctors and other health workers to save his life.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. John Akans, who confirmed the death of the House of Assembly candidate, described the deceased as a grassroots mobilizer and a party man who was reliable and dedicated.

Akans said the party will miss him, especially in the forthcoming election, mostly because of his acceptability and popularity among the people of his constituency and beyond.

He, however, prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss, adding that the party in the state will miss Akawu for being a grassroots mobiliser as well.