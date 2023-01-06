2023: Sokoto PDP receives 7,580 APC members in Tureta

It was a moment to behold in the Tureta Local Government area when

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State Chapter has welcomed defectors ahead of the 2023 general elections in the Tureta Local Government area of the State.

It was a moment to behold in the Tureta Local Government area when locals in large numbers rolled out the red carpet to receive the party’s campaign train.

Arriving at the venue, the party leaders led by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and gubernatorial candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar, spun excitement among the waiting party faithful the moment they glimpsed at Umar and Tambuwal.

Delivering his remarks, the governorship candidate said, if voted into office, his administration would embark on a consolidation drive to improve and sustain the noble initiatives of the present administration.

Umar, also the Mallam Ubandoma Sokoto, was a bit nostalgic when he said the moment he set foot on Tureta Local Government, he reminisced about his late friend Alhaji Arzika Tureta of blessed memory.

He shared his good old memories with the late Arzika Tureta. However, he seized the opportunity to appeal to the crowd to offer prayers for the soul of the late politician.

Enunciating the political prowess and influence of Arzika Tureta, Umar said his presence aided the landmark victory of the PDP in the area during the 2019 general election.

He urged politicians to emulate his striking qualities of connecting with the oppressed as his popularity, even in death, was still evidently manifested, adding that the mammoth crowd at the rally confirmed his assertion.

Late Arzika Tureta was regarded as the strongman of Tureta politics. He served at different times as Commissioner.





Umar appreciated the people of the area for standing with the PDP, promising to complete all the ongoing projects and initiate more life-changing projects in the area and the State as a whole.

At the event, about 4,883 APC members bid farewell to their former party and embraced PDP.

They promised to work for the victory of the party at all levels.

Meanwhile, the Campaign train in Bodinga received another dazzling and electrifying turnout.

Giving out his campaign message to the massive crowd, a highly elated Tambuwal assured them of his administration’s resolve to sustain projects in critical areas – notably education, health, agriculture, and youth and women empowerment programmes.

Mallam Umar, on his part, urged the electorate to vote for all PDP candidates in the upcoming polls.