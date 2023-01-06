Again, Taraba Varsity staff protest over non-payment of salaries

“it has been the students’ fees the university has been using to meet the staff’s full salaries”

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non-Academic Staff of University (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Taraba State University Jalingo, on Friday protested round the university premises over non-payment of their salaries and hazard allowances.

The university staff in their protest later presented to the vice Chancellor Professor Sunday Bako, the union members are demanding payment of the outstanding salary balance of March and June 2022, payment of the outstanding responsibility and hazard allowances for September 2021, and payment of the 75% outstanding third party deductions of October 2021.

Others include payment of the outstanding full salaries of July to December 2022, payment of the outstanding promotion arrears of the non-academic staff, payment of the Earned Administrative Allowances (EAA) for non-teaching staff on a ratio of 50:50 with the academic staff and the review of the usurpation of headship that is meant for the non-academic staff by the academic staff of (1), University Farm Manager, (ll) University Admission Officer (lll) Director CBT (iV) Director of ICT (V) Director of Sport.

Mr Solomon Ishaya Audu the NASU Chairman and Bitrus Joseph Ajibauka the SSANU Chairman, noted during the protest that pursuant to the above and in the interest of industrial harmony, JAC of the university called on the Council and the Management to do the needful as a matter of necessity to alleviate the hardship of the aggrieved members.

ALSO READ: NANS seeks Buhari’s intervention over proposed nationwide 200% tuitions hike

The union, however, appreciated the university Council and Management for the payment of February 2022 salary.

Meanwhile, Prof. Sunday Bako the vice Chancellor while addressing the protesting staff, assured that the university management and the government were working hard to meet the staff’s legitimate demands.

“We are working hard to meet your legitimate demands, I understand that for years, it has been the students’ fees the university has been using to meet the staff’s full salaries.

“Ever since I took over as the vice Chancellor, students have not been on campus until few months ago. The usual 120 million from the government can not meet up our full salaries. I want to appeal for more patients so we can have students on campus and be able to have our full salaries,” the VC pleaded.