18,000 to lose jobs as Amazon cuts costs

No fewer than 18,000 people are said to lose their jobs globally as Amazon battles to save costs.

The organisation’s Chief Executive Officer, Andy Jassy made the announcement in a recent memo to staff.

He said the announcement had been brought forward due to one of the firm’s employees leaking the cuts externally.

According to him, the “uncertain economy” for the cuts was based on its “rapid hiring” over several years.

The online giant, which employs 1.5 million people globally, did not say which countries the job cuts would hit, but said they would include Europe.

Most of the job losses will come from its consumer retail business and its human resources division.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted.

“Companies that last a long time go through different phases. They’re not in heavy people expansion mode every year,” he disclosed.