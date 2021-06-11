PCN seals off 305 pharmacies, patent medicine stores in Kebbi

In what look like an operation sweep, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed off a total of 305 premises made up of 20 Pharmacies and 285 patent medicine shops for various offences.

The registrar of the council, Dr Elijah Mohammed, represented by Pharm Stephen Esumobi who is Director of Enforcement, at a press conference at the end of their one-week exercise in Kebbi disclosed that the sealed of was as a result of various offences committed by the operators of such premises.

According to him, such offences includes failure to renew their licenses, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor storage and sanitary conditions among others, adding that a total of seven pharmacies and patent medicine shop were issues compliance directions.

Dr Mohammed explained that the motive behind the operations of these illegal medicine shops was profit-making, which according to him has created room for unhealthy practices such as the sales of substances to criminal elements in the society who carry out their nefarious activities under the influence of drugs.

He stated that at the end of the enforcement exercise a total of 508 promises comprising 42 Pharmacies and 466 Patent medicine shops were visited in 16 out of 21 local government areas of the State.

The Council areas visited are, Birnin-Kebbi, Jega, Maiyama, Suru, Yauri, Koko/Besse, Argungu, Augie. Others are Arewa, Zuru, Gwandu, Aliero, Bunza, Kalgo, Bagudo and Fakai respectively.

‘The enforcement team has been in Kebbi State since the beginning of this week, the aim of the enforcement exercise is to ensure that all premises where medicines are sold fulfill conditions with respect to location, storage facilities, environment, documentatiin and personnel.

