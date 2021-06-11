Ajilesoro: Redefining Representation in Ife Federal Constituency

Every citizen, regardless of gender, religion or tribe, has certain expectation or the other from government. These desires are not far-fetched – uninterrupted power supply, better economic environment, good water supply, standard infrastructure, good health care system, employment opportunities, quality education among others. In our clime, the aforementioned have become manifestos standard for our political aspirants seeking public office. This shows they are also aware that these basic facilities are life-support ingredients but it is scary to note that little or no attention is paid to it as expected.

From all indication, the product of what we see today is nothing but bad governance. Corruption in high places is also another major setback for this nation, a menace that has given birth to monsters of unemployment, poor infrastructure, high cost of living, insecurity among other life-frightening ugly developments.

What then is the solution? Good representation! Good representation is the desire of every Nigerian; it is the reason people stand in the sun waiting to exercise their franchise to elect those they believe in. Every electorate irrespective of political parties wants good representation, the people want the person they stood in the sun and voted in to see their pains and provide succor, they want them to see the roads full of countless potholes and repair same, they want the youth to get employed and their health care system to be affordable. Yes, people may belong to different political parties but the truth is, they have the same desire. Even those who seem to have lost hope as a result of many challenges facing the country still want good governance at all cost.

As a result, the electorate are then saddled with the responsibility of casting their votes for someone (or people) who has the ‘masses mind’ – someone who will be faithful to his campaign promises. While this sounds easy, it is the most difficult step. Every politician comes as a saviour who will correct the errors of the previous administrations but experience has taught the people that many of these ‘saviours’ are also bombs waiting to explode. So, it is difficult- very difficult you could say. But it is not impossible.

Then trying to find a man whose heart longs after the good of the masses at a time like this seems a search of obvious impossibility to an average Nigerian out there, but it is not all a futile endeavour to embark on. This is evident from the scorecard of Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro who has proven through his numerous undertakings since he assumed office as the Honourable member representing Ife Federal Constituency in the last two years that the search can only take time. Without gainsay, Hon. Ajilesoro’s two years in office were years of showing and demonstrating to the public his undaunted love towards all round developments of his constituency; he exhibited a great commitment to the fulfilment of his campaign promises, and this, anyone will agree deserves commendation.

It is not impossible however that some belonging to another school of thought may see no reason in commending him, saying he is only doing what he is supposed to do. Ordinarily, this opinion sounds right. But a critical look at the performance index of many other political office holders in the country, it will then become necessary to thank the working honorable.

Immediately he assumed office, the lawmaker began to give expression to his already mapped out manifesto which hinges on five basic areas: Health, Education, Legislation, Empowerment and Infrastructures. Obviously, these are always the pressing needs. And let us see the impact the Honourable has made in his two years in office.

EDUCATION

Visiting our public schools, one will notice a common deterioration of classroom furniture. Many government schools are filled with furniture that should not be found in the shop of a roadside mechanic not to talk of being in the four walls of a classroom where learning takes place- where leaders are made. Some of the furniture are capable of causing severe physical damage to the pupils and students. As if this is not enough, many of our schools lack enough teaching materials, especially textbooks. Many teachers have to rack their brains or resolve to online materials in a bid to fulfil their obligation to the students – these online materials in most cases however are either too low or too high for the students. And this may cause a great harm, yet many who are in the position to do something have chosen to be negligent about it.

This is the reason people like Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro who is doing all within his power to fill in the gap should be celebrated. Just in his two years of office, the lawmaker has distributed countless pieces of furniture, textbooks and notebooks to various schools in Ife Federal Constituency. For instance, he gave over three hundred modern classroom tables and lockers, several textbooks and notebooks that will enhance students’ learning capacity and also provided executive furniture for the teaching staff to Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, Ife North Local Government. He did the same for Ifetedo Grammar School and United Anglican Primary School, Olode, Ife South Local Government. The chairs and lockers provided are modern and student-friendly, they allow one student on a seat unlike the old obsolete wooden seats in many schools.

This and many other contributions he has made to the education sector in his constituency are clear evidence that he understands the impact of education and he is ready to do his best to make it better.

EMPOWERMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURES

Considering his love and understanding of the plights of the people at the grassroots, Hon. Ajilesoro Abimbola in his two years of office has demonstrated an extraordinary understanding of grassroot economic growth as he gave out what he called SURVIVAL FUNDS to artisans who were mobilised from the four local government areas including the Area Office. In his words, it was done to empower them to ease the economic hardship of the time. With this, anyone who knows Ife Federal Constituency grassroot economy better will give kudos to the honorable.

In furtherance of his fulfilment of campaign promises, honourable Ajilesoro carried out the tiling of Nasrul-Lahi-I-Fatih Society (NASFAT) headquarters located at Fasina Area, Ibadan Road, Ile-Ife, as a way of appreciating the members of the society for trusting him during the election, as soon as this was completed, he again went ahead with the tiling of the Fashion Designers’ house (headquarters) located at Obaloran Akintola, opposite police barrack, Ilode, Ile-Ife where the entire members of the union in Ile Ife hold their meetings. Apparently, the honourable has been doing all he can to fulfil most, if not all his campaign promises since he assumed office. A politician who keeps to his words even when election is not around the corner deserves accolades.

Also, as part of his fulfilment of campaign promises to help ease heavy traffic congestion usually experienced along Ilode/Ifewara express road, hon Ajilesoro created an alternative route from Ayelabowo linking Awominure with a bridge. This bridge project birthed a virgin-link road and it is said to have made life more comfortable for the dwellers of the areas.

On the yearnings and request of traders and marketers at itakogun to curb indiscriminate open defecation and the need for potable water supply, Hon. Ajilesoro Taofeek again built a modern public toilet of 5 rooms at a central location in the market with a modern borehole. He also provided solar powered street lights to serve the marketers, residents and commuters along Itakogun-Iremo road.

In his unrelenting pursuit to empower the residents of his consistency, Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro equally sponsored hundreds of youths on vocational training at Technical College, Ile-Ife.

He also flagged off distribution of sewing machines.

On October 1st 2020 he empowered thousands of petty traders with twenty thousand naira (#20,000) each to boost their businesses. On the same day, he equally gave a cheque of five million naira (#5,000,000) to the unpaid Osun pensioners who are within Ife Federal Constituency to ameliorate their economic condition.

Another feather to his cap was the repair a borehole facility which was constructed by Hon. Olawale Layade, a member of House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 for the use of Eleyele Community. This act was very strange in the political circles but he jettisoned the old order for the sake of the people the facility is meant to serve.

LEGISLATION AND HEALTH

In his two years of office, the lawmaker remained consistent in his agitation for an improved Primary Health Care Services both at NASS and outside NASS. The Primary Health Care is a whole-of-society approach that includes disease prevention, health promotion, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care. It focuses, among others, on meeting people’s health needs throughout their lives and empowering individuals, families and communities to take care of their health.

Unfortunately, our Primary Health Care Centres across the federation are just a little better than what they were centuries ago – no improvement. Anyone accustomed to our PHC will easily agree that the sector has been rendered less efficient to perform her role effectively due to lack of funds. “Why is this so?” one may ask; two conclusions will possibly come to mind: either that many of our political leaders go abroad for their medical needs and so they lack awareness about the level of backwardness of our health sector or they intentionally leave the sector to suffer since they are not affected. Either of the two, the masses who cannot afford private services or travel abroad have consequently remained at the receiving end of this malady. Needless to say many have died as a result of this; maybe this should be better expressed that many have been killed as a result.

In a bid to solving this problem, Hon. Ajilesoro made moves targeted at resurrecting the failing health system of the country, for instance, he raised a motion for the renovation and equipment of all primary health care centres in all the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory. One may wonder what help this has done. Well, think about the fact that we now have someone on the side of the masses. With him and some other like-minded few individuals in the house, there is hope even in this overt hopelessness.

Also, the lawmaker sponsored a bill for the establishment of decontamination centres in all federal medical centres of the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory. Decontamination, in simple term, has to do with removing contaminants, they are specific actions taken to reduce danger posed by contaminants. The centres are to have responsibility of cleaning, disinfecting, sterilisation of medical devices and instruments prior to re-use with a view to preventing transmission of latrogenic infection called Hospital Acquired Infection and for related purposes.

Still on health sector, the honourable had sponsored a Bill for an Act to Establish the Office of the Surgeon-General of the Federation of Nigeria (SGFGN) for the purpose of providing professional advice on issues of public health, medical and health system issues to the President, the Minister of Health, the National Assembly and other officials of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and for related matters therewith.

In understanding the role of electricity for socioeconomic purposes, Hounourable Ajilesoro raised a motion on the floor of the house for immediate action on restoration of power to some parts of Ife South Local Government Area.

And on the fire outbreak that occurred at Oja Tuntun (Odo Ogbe) market, Ile-Ife, the honourable stood for the course of his people requesting compensation for them.

Hon. Ajilesoro also sponsored a Bill for an Act to Establish Industrial Park in Ife South Local Government, Osun State and for related matters.

On security, a very important sector especially in a time like this when insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, killings among others are the order of the day, the lawmaker, Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro, in a bid to see to the strengthening and effectiveness of the sector sponsored a Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Establishment Act, Chapter N90, Laws of the Federation 2004. The purpose of the bill is to vest the additional function of regulating the use of unmanned aircrafts(drones) within Nigerian Airspace in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

All said and done, with the above, if there is a man that works tirelessly in this manner, then it is just appropriate to commend and appreciate him in return. There are not many in our political world that hold their people as their highest priority as Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro does. Such a man!