Bandits kill one, abduct 10 in Nuhu Bamalli Poly Zaria

One student was reported killed, while 10 students and lecturers were kidnapped as armed bandits attack the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria in Kaduna state on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Friday. said, “Kaduna State Government has been briefed by security agencies of an attack by armed bandits at the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria.

According to the statement, “two lecturers and about eight students were abducted from the institution during the attack.”

The statement said the bandits invaded the staff quarters of the campus, shooting sporadically.

“In the process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries. They were identified as Ahmad Muhammad

and Haruna Isyaku Duniya

“They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, Ahmad Muhammad succumbed to his wounds and died early this morning. Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still receiving treatment.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the briefing with sadness and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed while sending condolences to his family. He wished the injured student a speedy recovery.

“As at the time of this update, senior government officials and security agencies are conducting security assessments and interfacing with the management and students of the institution.”

