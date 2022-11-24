Payday loans: what you need to know

A payday loan is an unsecured personal loan that is typically repaid on payday. Often, their high rates and hidden fees can trap you in debt. While they can be tempting, they can be expensive and leave you trapped in debt.

Payday loans: what they are

The term “payday loan” refers to an unsecured personal loan that you have to repay within two weeks of your next payday (or by the next payday). The high-interest rates associated with payday loans are primarily because these loans are usually a last resort for borrowers with poor credit. It is for this reason that payday loans are often criticized as predatory, particularly for those with bad credit.

Payday loans: how they work

An online application or a brick-and-mortar location is typically required to obtain a payday loan. Both the federal government and the states regulate them. Some states limit payday lenders’ fees and interest rates, while others ban them altogether.

Credit checks

In some cases, payday lenders may ask for a hard credit check to determine your rate and terms, but this is less common. In addition to proof of income, the lender will typically ask when you are scheduled to receive your next paycheck.

Repayment

There are a few ways in which you can repay a payday loan. Your lender can deposit a postdated check on your next payday if you give it a postdated check. When you receive income from your employer or benefits like Social Security or a pension, you can authorize the lender to withdraw funds from your bank account.

Fees and other costs

The interest rates charged by payday lenders are usually lower than those charged by traditional lenders. Borrowing fees are calculated and added to your balance. As an example, suppose a payday lender charges £10 for every £100 borrowed. Your next payday would require you to pay £550 in addition to £50 in fees.

Bad credit payday loans

Many payday lenders do not require a credit check. Payday loan companies understand that most borrowers seeking payday loans have poor credit histories. As a result, lenders charge higher interest rates and more fees to compensate for the increased credit risk.

If your payday lender does not require a hard credit check and you can repay the loan on time, a payday loan won’t negatively affect your credit score. Your credit score may drop a few points if your lender requires a hard credit check.





The risks associated with payday loans

Payday loans are convenient for fast cash, but they are not without risks.

Steep borrowing costs

Your credit score and financial health can be adversely affected by payday loans because of the high-interest rates and hidden fees.

Risk of default

As a short-term fix, payday loans can become a long-term drain on your finances when they become a long-term stopgap.

Excessive rollover fees

If you do not have the plan to pay off your payday loan in full on the requested date, you will have to roll your loan over, which means you will be responsible for the principal balance, additional fees, and interest accrued. A vicious cycle like this could lead to high-interest debt in the future.

Alternatives to payday loans

If you cannot get a bank loan to meet your quick-cash needs, some of these methods might work better than a payday loan for stretching your finances.

Credit cards can be used

Get a personal loan online

Credit unions may be a good option

Consult your family and friends

Earn extra income

Get an advance from your employer

Delay payments or seek leniency

Take advantage of emergency relief services

Pawning can be an option

The bottom line

The right circumstances can make payday loans beneficial. You may be able to get a payday loan if you have a good financial history but need some extra cash. Payday loans can ruin your credit score or even land you in court if you don’t feel confident about your ability to repay them.