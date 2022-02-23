Pastor Bakare to deliver Elizade University anniversary lecture

The serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare, is to deliver the 10th-anniversary lecture of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Olukayode Amund, who disclosed this during a press conference to herald the 10th anniversary of the institution said the clergy would speak on a topic titled ” Nigeria Beyond 2023: Reversing the Human Capital Paradox”

The lecture is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, February 28, 2022, at the University Event Center on Ilara-Mokin, by 11 am.

Amund said the institution which commenced operation in March 2012 has been ranked 24th best University in Nigeria and the 11th Private University in the country by the National Universities Commission and ranked among the 50 universities with quality scientific output in Nigeria.

He said “the University has produced six sets of impactful graduates, who are making waves in their respective discipline. Of the 962 graduates so far produced, 107 of them graduated with first-class honours.

“Some of these exceptional alumni, who indicated an interest in making a career in the academic, have been engaged by the university”

He listed the deployment of modern technological tools as one of the major components deployed by the Elizade University in teaching and carrying out research.

According to him, the researchers from the University, through research had discovered the importance of some medicinal plants within its immediate environment, disclosing that “a new research conducted by our researchers found the Mexican Sunflower to be effective in the cure of diabetes while it is also good for animal feeds, especially for goats and cows”

Speaking on other inventions, the VC said “the Faculty of Engineering, in collaboration with the Department of Physical and Chemical Sciences, developed an innovative microcontroller-based, low-maintenance, durable multi-band radio receiver with a grant from the Voice of Reason Foundation (VOR).

“A mini radio station is being developed, which would function as a Campus Radio Station for dissemination of information as well as an instructional instrument for Mass Communication Students. As a result of this, the University plans to apply for a community radio license from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

“The University has also developed a technology for the conversion of waste banana and plantain stems into long strips of fibres using a machine designed and fabricated at our Engineering Workshop.

“The extracted fibres are convertible into yarns for weaving of carpet rugs, textile materials and production of gypsum/POP acoustic boards. It is our intention to transfer this technology to the Ilara-Mokin Community as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility.

“The University has also developed an Automated Temperature Scanner and a GSM-Based Energy Meter, a project that was sponsored by the National Communications Commission (NCC), among other innovations”

He said “the adoption of iLearn platform by the University and the development of lecture notes by lecturers and the uploading of same on the University’s website, have simplified teaching and learning in the University.

“With this platform, students are afforded the opportunity of reading ahead of their classes. This is a global practice that has encouraged reading among our students”

He listed the activities lined up for the anniversary of the University to include, Jumat Service, anniversary Football Match and Thanksgiving Service at St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Ilara-Mokin.

