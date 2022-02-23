Ritual killings: Emphasize less on riches, Ekiti elders charge religious leaders

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Disturbed by the increasing cases of ritual killings in the society, the Ekiti state council of elders has charged religious leaders in the country to place less emphasis on riches and wealth in their respective worship centres.

The elders who expressed sadness on the killings and kidnappings pervading the country noted that if clerics and other leaders don’t celebrate and place a premium on riches, it would go a long way to address the situation.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the council, Professor Joseph Oluwasanmi and the secretary Niyi Ajibulu on Wednesday, the council said that the situation has created apprehension among the citizens, which he said if not nip in the bud could jeopardize the societal values and peace.

The council called on parents and other stakeholders in the society to contribute their quota in addressing the situation by being firm and decisive in the affairs of their wards and, “for a closer family relationship for supports and monitoring of individual members.”

The statement read, “The Elders Council admonishes all, like the days of old, to shun those flaunting sudden wealth from unknown sources, to discourage ritual killers and Internet fraudsters.

“The Elders admonishes Religious Centers to emphasis less on riches and wealth, they should make Omoluabi attributes their primary focuses.

“The unabated spate of Kidnappings and ritual killings in the state is a deplorable situation making lives unbearable for the people.”

The elders advised the state and the federal government to create special security forces for surveillance and combing of black spots, ” where the hoodlums have struck a number of times, ” in a bid to arrest and prosecute perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to others in the society.

