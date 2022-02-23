(BREAKING): Zamfara Assembly impeaches Deputy Governor

Latest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online
(BREAKING): Zamfara Assembly impeaches Deputy Governor, Seven witnesses appear before Zamfara panel on deputy governor’s impeachment, Zamfara CJ inaugurates seven-man panel on deputy governor's impeachment, 18 assembly members vote for impeachment of Zamfara deputy governor

Zamfara State House of Assembly on Wednesday impeached the state Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ambitious appointed public officials  Ambitious appointed public officials

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ambitious appointed public officials  Ambitious appointed public officials

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

You might also like
Latest News

Mob sets truck ablaze for killing motorcyclist, passenger in Abeokuta

Latest News

Court threatens to strike out Lt. Gen. Minimah’s suit against AGF, EFCC

Latest News

Court orders interim forfeiture of 10 of Ex-Gov Yari’s property to FG

Latest News

Court bars Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife from comments on family, children

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More