Passing Out: Kogi to honour five NYSC members for outstanding performance

No fewer than five members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) out of the total number of 1,400 Corps Members in the 2019 Batch B, Stream 1, will be honoured by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi for outstanding performance during their service year.

A press statement by the Assistant Director Press, NYSC Kogi State, Rev. AdedapoTayo, said the five Corps Members, had distinguished themselves in their places of primary assignment and contributed impactfully in viable community development projects.

The Passing Out programme, scheduled to hold on Thursday, May 28 nation-wide will be a low-key program with the distribution of Certificate of Service at each local government Secretariat in line with the protocol of COVID 19 Social distancing.

According to Tayo, the Corps members include: Alo Iyabo Favor KG/19B/0563, Ogunleye Sileola Odunyo KG/19B/0300, Olatoya Toyosi Janet KG/19B/0435, Jegede Temitope Emmanuel KG/19B/0002 and Olorike Egbemolimi Clementina KG/19B/0141.

He explained that the NYSC Award Committee had noted their staling performance right from the orientation camp, and they had also distinguished themselves in their places of primary assignment and contributed impactfully in viable community development projects.

”The Government of Kogi State has been the major Corps’ employer in the year under review. Corps members have worked in private and public sectors to contribute to the social-economic development of the State.

”They had good synergy with Ministry of Education as classroom teachers. This set of Corp members have valuable contribution to the health sector through the services of Corps Doctors, Pharmacists, and other Paramedics,” Tayo said.

He added that the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Olayiwola Lasaki, had justified the reasons for the nation-wide low-key passing out program with the distribution of certificate of Service at the Local Government Secretariat in line with the protocol of COVID 19 Social distancing.

According to Tayo, the state coordinator thanked the State Gov Yahaya Bello, for effective security of lives and property of Corps members.

“The security of Corps members and peaceful environment has encouraged the achievement of the NYSC goals and objectives during the service year.

”Lasaki further commended the Corps members on behalf of the Director-General of the Scheme, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Directors and the entire staff for their support and loyal cooperation during the service year.

”While wishing the Corps members bright achievement in the nearest future, Lasaki praised the enterprising skills of the Corps members in the production and the free distribution of facemasks in their host communities.

”The state coordinator urged them to keep up the enterprising business in the absence of white-collar jobs,” Tayo said.