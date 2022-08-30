Bauchi gov’t donates 32 transformers to communities for improved electricity supply

Some rural and urban communities across Bauchi state that are suffering inadequate electricity supply due to damaged transformers now have cause to smile as the State Government has procured and provided them with 32, 500 and 300 KVA transformers.

The disclosure was made by the acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power, Science and Technology, Mustapha Mohammed who said that it is part of efforts to address the longtime challenges by connecting the communities with the National grid.

While presenting the transformers, Muhammed said that the state government has expended the sum of N319 million for the procurement of the transformers.

The Permanent Secretary further said that the move was in line with Governor Bala Mohammed-led administration’s rural electrification initiative calling on the benefiting communities to take ownership of the transformers provided by protecting them against vandalism.

While expressing appreciation on behalf of the benefitting communities, Alh. Maigari Muhammed Khanna from Tambari Housing Estate, Phase two and Dr Bala Musa Lukshi from Ibrahim Bako said that the move would improve the quality of their lives.

They both commended the government for the concern and pledged continuous support for the success of the administration.

