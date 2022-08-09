Parents in Anambra decry lack of security personnel, social amenities in rural schools 

Following the activities of gunmen ravaging the South East region of Nigeria, some parents in Akamili-Umudim, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has decried lack of security presence and social amenities in public/private schools, situated in the area.

They said the situation is also applicable to some other rural communities across the state.

Some of the parents who spoke with Tribune Online, on condition of anonymity for security reasons, during the Friend Of Friends Schools’ 27th Graduation Ceremony/21st Out-Passing Ceremony of the Class of 2022, held at the School Premises, Akamili-Umudim, Nnewi, on Sunday, claimed that pupils, especially in the rural areas, still lack the social amenities that would make them feel a sense of belonging as their counterpart in urban areas.

They listed lack of electricity, lack of security personnel, lack of toilet facilities, poor road network and lack of children games facilities in rural schools as part of the things that encourage rural-urban migration.

They lamented that the situation was also adversely affecting teaching and learning and called on the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to give proper attention to public/private schools in rural communities.

They equally called on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District and the member representing Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Honourable Chris Azogbogu, to assist as well.

The concerned parents also called on spirited individuals and NGOs to assist the state government to provide infrastructure in schools located in rural communities.





According to them, some rural schools in the state were dilapidated and lacked basic facilities, including sporting facilities.

“Friend Of Friends Schools have being in operation in Akamili-Umudim for good 29 years without access road, constant electricity supply and security.

“We think the major thing, this rural schools needed now is security personnel, especially, in the most affected gunmen targeted local government areas. The governor should deployed security personnel to all the schools in rural areas. And the governor should also look at community sport development where young talents are easily discover.

“The state of insecurity in the state, especially, in and around Nnewi, Ihiala, Ekwusigo local government areas, requires security presence in all the public/private schools to boost the students confidents while in classroom,” they added.

The Proprietor of Friend Of Friends Schools, Akamili-Umodim, Mr. Okeke-Enyobi Caleb Festus, in his remark during the ceremony, urged the graduating students to aspire to occupy enviable positions in life, assured that he will do his best to ensure that the standard of education in the school is sustained.

He appealed to the government, groups and well-to-do individuals in the society to encourage Friend Of Friends Schools, established in 1993, by awarding Scholarship of any kind to vulnerable intelligent students of the school.