Papaya Ex signs contract with Zedapex Academy

Social Media influencer and hype queen Raheem Abike Halima popularly known as Papaya Ex, has announced a new partnership with Zedapex Academy.

She announced her partnership with Zedapex Academy via her social media platform.

According to her, the new contract is to put out information about the academy, what they do, and what people stand to benefit by learning from the academy, especially for people who are into Forex trading and stocks.

In her words, “Zedapex is a Forex trading institution that educates on Forex trading through detailed courses in Forex and stocks. People can now learn Forex and stocks anywhere with their mobile device, and step up their A-Game by making money and getting the hinge of the Forex and sock market.”

The CEO of Zedapex Academy, Ejiro Segbuyota, said the reason why they decided to partner with Papaya Ex, is because of her track record of being successful over the years.

According to him, people are happy to know that learning about Forex will always be available due to Papaya Ex taking the lead on social media.

“Everyone is aware of the hype and contagious energy Papaya Ex uses in her social media posts, which makes it incredibly interesting and entertaining for her fans. Due to this, followers are very eager to watch how she will introduce this new brand to the world.

“Due to the Influencer’s massive energy, the Academy does not have to worry about how to publicise the education we provide on their platform for trading in Forex and stocks,” Segbuyota said.