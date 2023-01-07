Obasanjo, youths and baying politicians

CHIEF Olusegun Obasanjo is not new to striking the marsh with his long, strong staff. The elderly man has done it yet again with the same vigour and tenacity of his younger self. Now, the Nigerian polity is still wriggling in the ripples of that action − happily or otherwise. Concerned politicians have particularly been agog because we are a few weeks away from the commencement of the 2023 general election.

Those who have received the non-selective but staining mud splash should just take it easy. The Hausa will say

‘yi a hankali’. This time round, those who have been fretting about Obasanjo’s latest letter might need to also ‘dauki sauki’. They should embrace his action with ‘obi nwayo’. Netizens, users of the Internet we mostly class as just ‘the younger generation’, have their own slang for this. They will advise that you ‘take a chill pill’. It has already happened.

Every Nigerian political opinion holder has an opinion on the former dictator and also former popularly-elected president. Obasanjo has seen and lived the two sides of the same coin. Whether your opinion of the man also referred to as Ebora Owu by some people, is in shining words or in the worst of diatribe, none of it would remove Chief Olusegun Obasanjo from that exclusive pantheon of Nigerian true statesmen. That is settled. From academic point of view, and from personal experiences, using words to put Obasanjo down will come clear to millions like a diatribe against the Catholic Church. You say what you say and the entity maintains its tradition and does what he does.

“During his watch, a watchman has no sleep and no respite.” So says Obasanjo. His contention with this submission in his last book, ‘My Watch’, is that while still living, he would be a good watchman. He would continue in his duty of giving out of his rich experience to ensure that Nigeria remains afloat and healthy. Obasanjo has to accept the duty of watching over this country that has given him so much and from which he has benefitted so much. And he has never shirked his letters and whatever they contain. In his 2019 open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Obasanjo said, “As you know very well, I will always boldly own what I say and disown what is put into my mouth.”

For holding this opinion, many people said he has displayed a sense of inordinate entitlement over Nigeria. Flowing from this school of thought is the uncanny sobriquet of “Obasanjo the Letter Writer.” The obvious question has always been: ‘Is he the only one?’

Erudite Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, from his reaction to the latest letter, can be seen to be among those who hold that tinge of opinion. Professor Akinyemi thinks Chief Obasanjo should just keep quiet, that the Balogun Owu should take a seat and watch things from the background like General Yakubu Gowon and other former Nigerian leaders. However, we are made of different hues. Yakubu Gowon, for instance, is watching over Nigeria through his ‘Nigeria Prays’ initiative.

Again, the elder should not be in the market and gloss over the awkwardly bent head of a sapling. That is the same sense in which the Igbo will frown on a situation in which the elder will do nothing when a tethered goat delivers. Whatever can be done should be done to make Nigeria return to that track of growth, unity and progress it was on when these respected statesmen were youths. That, at least, says they are aware that Nigeria is heading south at a dangerous speed and that they are doing something about it.

The delirious and baying politicians of today were among the ecstatic and gloating lot of yesterday. They glazed and displayed Obasanjo’s letters with unfettered glee when he wrote in 2013 as the 2015 general election in Nigeria appeared on the horizon. It is still the same Obasanjo that warned Goodluck Jonathan of that era via a letter that it was “fatally morally flawed” to run for presidential election in 2015. It is still the same Obasanjo. Obasanjo said in 2013 that “Nigeria is bleeding and the hemorrhage must be stopped.” And one of the ways to stop that was to stop Jonathan, according to him.

President Muhammadu Buhari and (then novel) All Progressives Congress (APC) reaped the benefits of Obasanjo’s letter. Soon after, they also got a taste of the other side of the man. In January 2019, he wrote in July 2019. Then he told Buhari his mind in no flowery words. He cried out in the face of heightened insecurity which he said Buhari treated with kid’s gloves. You might have forgotten that Obasanjo told Buhari that “Nigeria is on the precipice and dangerously reaching a tipping point where it may no longer be possible to hold danger at bay.” He added that “the main issue, if I may dare say, is poor management or mismanagement of diversity which, on the other hand, is one of our greatest and most important assets.”





That letter excited Atiku Abubakar as he pressed on with his efforts to beat Buhari at the 2019 polls. Today, he has lumped the three blocs together. They might still whine and grieve their wilting political fortunes tomorrow. But today, Obasanjo is for Peter Obi and the youths of the country.

The young Nigerians the old Nigerian wrote to must also understand their role in the entire game. We acknowledge that the rain did not start today, but they have an opportunity to do something about its impact. In a report by Vanguard newspaper of January 20, 2019, highlights of one of Obasanjo’s letters to Buhari was listed. Point No. 5 of the report quoted Obasanjo to have said: “We have been told that governance has been abdicated to a cabal. Now, campaigning has been abdicated to ‘Jagaban’. And it is being authoritatively stated that he would not join any presidential debate.” These are terrains that are not too different from what we have today.

The young Nigerians should beware. The man also said in the same letter that “Nigerians will not allow the elections to be abdicated to INEC and police to give us false and manipulated results.”

After Baba has joined the youths in naming their problems and classed them into a bloc, those for whom the elders dance should not be lost in the excitement of the merriment. Their eyes must be open. Obasanjo has charted a course for the young Nigerians to navigate and explore. Critically look at the TVCP he has devised and defined it as track record, vision, character and physical/mental ability requisite for the job at hand.

The message today is that the younger generation of Nigerians should use their tongue to count their teeth. Use well that power you have received as a man or woman who has attained the age of reason. There is a lot ahead of you. When you are faced by the game, take your shot; when the game is backing you, shoot your shot. When you are alone, review your thoughts.

Those at whom Obasanjo aimed his letter are the Kylian Mbappe of our nation. The future that lies before you is, today, being usurped by those who are angling for just a single taste of the coveted prize. Whatever happens after they might have taken the prize might not be their problem anymore. It is that of Mbappe. Use your tongue to count your teeth in the 2023 elections.