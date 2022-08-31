Panic in Ogun communities over threat of attack by gunmen

Residents of Isara Remo and Ogere Remo in Remo North and Ikenne Remo Local Government Areas of Ogun State, are in fear over a planned attack by suspected gunmen on the two communities.

Tribune Online learnt that threat letters about the possible attacks were written to the communities, which had obviously created fears in the minds of residents.

It was further learnt that the letters were circulated through the length and breadth of Isara and Ogere Remo respectively.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted confirmed the development.

He said operatives of the Command are up to the task of securing the lives and properties of the people of the state while describing the purported letter as “mischievous”.

“We are investigating the so-called letter with a view of getting who wrote it arrested because some people will just sit down and think of ways of causing unnecessary panic in the mind of the people.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned in arresting the people behind the dangerous letter.

“We saw a composed letter, we discovered that mischief maker wrote it. Aside from that, we are not in any way relaxing on operational activities across the state so with or without any letter, we ensure that we put a very strong security arrangement on the ground to ward off any form of a situation from any angle. We are on the ground,” the PPRO said.

