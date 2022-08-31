Rivers police announce death of ex-spokesman, Omoni

Rivers State Police Command on Wednesday announced the sudden death of the immediate past Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the command Superintendent of Police, SP Nnamdi Omoni.

Omoni was reported to have died suddenly on Tuesday, 30th August, 2022 at Rivers state Teaching Hospital (RSTH) just 3 days after marking his birthday with friends in Port Harcourt.

In a release signed by Grace Iringe-Koko the new spokesperson who took over from the late Omoni, the entire command has been thrown into mourning over the sudden death of Omoni.

Omoni was the Divisional Police Officer DPO in charge of Elimgbu Police Division in Obio/Akpor and was also a lawyer who hailed from Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The police confirmed that he died on Tuesday, August 30, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital stating that the cause of his death was still unknown at the time of writing this story.

The statement added that Omoni was deployed to Elimgbu Police Division after he was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police.

“The Command wishes to convey her heartfelt condolences to the Omoni’s family, friends, and all the good people of Rivers state.

Further development will be communicated in due course, after consultations with the family members. Meanwhile, condolence registers have been opened at the division and his family home”, the command stated, in the press statement.

Many friends of the late spokesman of the Rivers State police command, especially journalists took to social media to mourn the sudden demise of the man described as a gentleman police officer.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has expressed shock over the news of Omoni’s death.

A statement by Comrade Darlington Nwauju, Spokesman of the Rivers APC said that the late DPO operated an open door policy in his time as an image maker and facilitated a human rights desk for the State Command.

“We pray that his legacy of interventions that instigated an alternate dispute mechanism regime at the State Command shall not be swept away.

“Our party being a law-abiding political platform, shall always cooperate with the State Command and relevant security agencies to ensure that we witness credible and violence-free elections by 2023.

“The APC in Rivers State prays the good Lord consoles all those he left behind and grants the Command the fortitude to bear this great,” the party stated.





