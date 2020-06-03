Panic as Lagos council chairman dies two weeks after secretary’s death
Following the sudden death of the Chairman, Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area in Lagos, Dr Augustine Adeoye Arogundade, on Tuesday, two weeks after the secretary to the Local Government (SLG) died, panic has gripped officials of the council.
Officials of the council, it was gathered, are now nursing fears over fueled rumour that the death of the chairman, Dr Arogun and that of the secretary, Alhaja Gbemisola Abiodun Ayilara, might have been due to complications from the coronavirus.
However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Conference of Local Government and Local Council Development Area Chairmen, in a statement signed by its chairman, Hon. (Mrs) Omolola Essien, mourned the death of Arogundade, expressing sadness over the passing and praying God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him safe passage to paradise,
The conference also prayed for the family he left behind at this trying time.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
UPDATE: FG Eases Lockdown, Reopens Banks, Religious Centres, But Schools Remain Closed
Nigeria has moved to the second phase of the ease of lockdown in the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted in the gradual move to fully reopen the economy. The new measures, which will be in place for the next four weeks, include the reopening of places of worship provided…Read full story
Obaseki Presents Re-Election Bid Nomination Form To Buhari
The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has presented his nomination form, seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor stormed the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, to see the president, brushing aside the controversy generated by… Read full story
UPDATE: Petrol To Sell At N123/Ltr As PPPRA Reviews Ex-Depot Price
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency(PPPRA) has reviewed the existing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price band between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre for the month of June. It also pegged the ex-depot price band at N102.13 and N104.13/litre, weeks after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation… Read full story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING