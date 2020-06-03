Panic as Lagos council chairman dies two weeks after secretary’s death

Following the sudden death of the Chairman, Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area in Lagos, Dr Augustine Adeoye Arogundade, on Tuesday, two weeks after the secretary to the Local Government (SLG) died, panic has gripped officials of the council.

Officials of the council, it was gathered, are now nursing fears over fueled rumour that the death of the chairman, Dr Arogun and that of the secretary, Alhaja Gbemisola Abiodun Ayilara, might have been due to complications from the coronavirus.

However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Conference of Local Government and Local Council Development Area Chairmen, in a statement signed by its chairman, Hon. (Mrs) Omolola Essien, mourned the death of Arogundade, expressing sadness over the passing and praying God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him safe passage to paradise,

The conference also prayed for the family he left behind at this trying time.

