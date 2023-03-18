By Dr. Wale Okediran

I am a 20-year old male student. I have been having pains on urination for the past few weeks despite taking some medications. I have never had sex before. Please what could be the cause of my problem.

Ibrahim (by SMS)

Causes

A number of conditions can cause painful urination (dysuria). In women, urinary tract infections are a common cause of painful urination. In men, urethritis and certain prostate conditions are frequent causes of painful urination. Other medical conditions and external factors that can cause painful urination include: Bladder stones, Having a recent urinary tract procedure performed, including use of urologic instruments for testing or treatment, Kidney infection (pyelonephritis), Kidney stones, Soaps, perfumes and other personal care products, Urethral stricture (narrowing of the urethra), Urethritis (infection of the urethra) as well as Urinary tract infection (UTI). In view of the multiplicity of possible causes, a visit to a doctor for a complete medical examination is highly recommended.

