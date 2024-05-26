In a bid to offer a lasting solution to the socio-economic difficulties of the Niger Delta region, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria yesterday commissioned the 25.7 Ogbia/Nembe road connecting 14 riverine communities in the Bayelsa State East Senatorial District.

According to the Managing Director/CEO of the NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the single carriage road project, which began in 2013 and was designed to connect Opume, Emakalakala, Akipelai, Etiama, Ogbolomabiri, and Bassambiri to other communities in the area, cost about N24.5 billion and has 53 culverts and seven bridges.

Speaking during the commissioning of the road, Dr Ogbuku said that the road will not only enhance connectivity but also open up new opportunities for economic growth and improved quality of life for the people, adding that traders and business owners can now conduct their activities seamlessly, paving the way for prosperity in the region.

Speaking further, he said, “Today marks a significant milestone for the people of Ogbia-Nembe in Bayelsa East as we celebrate the completion of the road and bridge infrastructure project.

“This collaborative effort between the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria has brought tangible benefits to our communities.

“The construction of fourteen bridges, 53 culverts, and 4 spurs has not only enhanced connectivity but also opened up new opportunities for economic growth and improved quality of life.

“Traders and business owners can now conduct their activities seamlessly, paving the way for prosperity in the region.

“Today, as we commission the Ogbia-Nembe roads and bridges in Bayelsa State, we reaffirm our dedication to completing vital infrastructure projects for the betterment of our communities. Together, we can build a brighter future for the Niger Delta region.”

Speaking also at the inauguration, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, represented by the Hon. Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, described the road as a transformative initiative that will alleviate the challenges faced by the fourteen interconnected communities along this route, calling on other international oil companies to join hands with the NDDC in fulfilling other transformative projects in the Niger Delta region.

He said, “Esteemed guests, it is with profound honour and gratitude that I stand before you today to commemorate the official commissioning of the vital Ogbia-Nembe road and bridges project. This transformative initiative will alleviate the challenges faced by the fourteen interconnected communities along this route.

“I extend my heartfelt commendation to the NDDC, SPDC, and all our esteemed partners for their invaluable contributions to this project.

“Their collaboration exemplifies the power of effective partnerships in advancing the well-being of our people.

“The inauguration of this project underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s steadfast dedication to sustainable development, peace, and security in Nigeria.

“The completion of the 27.5-kilometre Ogbia-Nembe road and bridges project promises to catalyse economic growth in the region and enhance the quality of life for residents.

“I urge other international oil companies to join hands with the NDDC in fulfilling other transformative projects in the Niger Delta region.”

Meanwhile, Mr Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd. (SPDC), said the road is an initiative that underscores the importance of giving back to the community and the Niger Delta Region as a whole, signifying how collective achievements can be possible when people unite towards development.

He said, “This project serves as a signature initiative that underscores the importance of giving back to the community and the Niger Delta Region as a whole.

“It stands as a symbol of the collective achievements possible when we unite towards the development of our people.

“The Shell Petroleum Development Company remains committed to contributing to the sustainable development of the region.

“The newly commissioned Ogbia-Nembe roads and bridges will bring immense benefits to commuters and local businesses.”

In his remark, Chief Timi Alaibe, the former managing director of NDDC, said, “The partnership between NDDC and SPDC has yielded tremendous results, showcasing the splendid synergy between the two organisations.

“Numerous attempts were made in various forms to construct the road, with different proposals for the route, design, and alignment.

“I would like to commend the residents of the Ogbia-Nembe community, especially led by Professor E.J. Alagoa and Professor Gbenedio, for their significant role as a driving force behind this project.

“The collaboration of the community cannot be overstated, as the benefits of this infrastructure development extend to the entire population of Ogbia-Nembe and the broader Niger Delta region.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE