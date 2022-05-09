Oyo Reps aspirant dumps APC over undemocratic party process

By  Wale Akinselure
An aspirant for Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Mufutau Open Salawu has resigned his membership of the party.

Salawu, who was a special adviser on works and transport under the administration of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi, announced his decision to dump the party in a statement on Monday.

Salawu said he ceased to be a member of the APC so as not to be a party to what he described as an undemocratic process in the party.

“Today I resigned my membership of APC. Having looked closely at the situation of the party,  I hereby cease to be a party to the undemocratic process. I joined APC in 2014 and since then have always been a financial and active member until now.
“I have decided to give my supporters within Ogbomoso North, South and Orire L.G.A the sum of N10,000,000 that I ought to have purchased my nomination form for the house of representatives in APC.
“I encourage all right-thinking people of our dear country to rise and participate in active politics, until then we may not get the desired and deserved results.
My next political moves shall be announced soon.” he said.

