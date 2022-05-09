Oyo Reps aspirant dumps APC over undemocratic party process

Salawu, who was a special adviser on works and transport under the administration of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi, announced his decision to dump the party in a statement on Monday.
Salawu said he ceased to be a member of the APC so as not to be a party to what he described as an undemocratic process in the party.
