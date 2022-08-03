Oyo Police confirm release of intercepted truck loaded with 147 northern migrants

Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the release of an intercepted truck loaded with 147 northern migrants after a thorough investigation in Oyo.

The affected passengers who were said to be predominantly farmers and traders were heading to Ogere in Ogun State from Laura Namuda in Zamfara State but were intercepted at the popular Bodija foodstuffs market in Ibadan North local government area, Ibadan.

It was gathered that residents and traders alerted the security agencies noting the prevailing security situation nationwide and the numbers of passengers inside the suspected truck.

However, the State Police Command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the affected passengers have been cleared to proceed in their journey after a thorough investigation.

The statement reads in part; ”on Tuesday, at about 1500hrs, a Blue Iveco Truck with Reg No. BWR 143XD, driven by one Abdulahi Aliu ‘m’ age 30yrs and conveying about One hundred and Forty-Seven (147) passengers comprising; One Hundred and Forty (140) Male passengers between 12-30 years, Four (4) Adult female Passengers and Three (3)female Children were intercepted along Iyana Bodija – Iso Pako, Ibadan by Members of the Public.

”Preliminary investigations reveal that the truck and its passengers who are predominantly farmers and traders were heading to Ogere, Ogun State from Kaura Namuda, Zamfara State.

“Subsequent upon the above, the Blue Truck was thoroughly searched and its passengers profiled by a combined team of the Police, men of the Department of State Services and Western Nigeria Security Network, Codenamed “Amotekun” to eliminate possibilities of ferrying escapees from any recorded Jailbreaks within the country.

”The search revealed that the truck was conveying Eight (8) Motorcycles and bags of Beans and Onions to be dropped off with their owners at Bodija Market.

”Upon the conclusion of the process, the Truck and its passengers were escorted out of the State and have since been handed over and received by security operatives in Ogun State.

”While appreciating the good people of the State for their unwavering cooperation towards providing credible and timely information, the CP warns against spreading falsehood and unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic amongst residence”.