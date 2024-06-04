The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has begun a clampdown on all illegal private security outfits operating within Oyo State.

This action was a sequel to the abuse of uniforms by private organizations, youth groups and Non-Governmental Organisations which was observed to have been rampant.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSC Samuel Opebiyi, in a statement on behalf of the Commandant, Augustine Padonu, on Tuesday, said that the NSCDC is statutorily mandated to license, train, monitor and supervise private guard companies (PGCs) according to the NSCDC Act No. 2 of 2003 (amended 2007).

The mandate, the PRO said, includes regulating the uniforms worn by private security guards employed by the companies.

Opebiyi stated: “NSCDC expresses grave concern that the unauthorised use of uniforms, including imitating those of government security agencies, by unapproved organisations poses a significant security risk.

“This impersonation creates a haven for criminal activities disguised as legitimate security operations.

“Commandant Padonu has expressed deep concern over the implications of this trend, particularly at a time when the nation is grappling with the menace of insecurity.”

Warning that the abuse of uniforms would provide a hiding place for criminals to carry out their activities in disguise, Opebiyi said that the Commandant had directed a comprehensive crackdown on all illegal private security outfits.

Padonu also stressed the importance of upholding legal security frameworks to ensure public safety.

He advised members of the public to be cooperative and always report any suspicious activities to relevant authorities.

In response, the Head of Department, Private Guard Companies in the state command, DCC Akintayo Akande, assured the Commandant of his commitment to enforcing the directive.

He promised not to leave a stone unturned in identifying and dismantling illegal private security outfits’ operations.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE