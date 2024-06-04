The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have called off their strike after one day of industrial action following the proposed N60,000 minimum wage offer by Federal Government.

The TUC president Festus Osifo, according to Channels Tv, said this on Tuesday in Abuja.

A communique, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, will be issued shortly.

This comes shortly after the federal government met the labour leaders late Monday night to increase the initial proposed N60,000 minimum wage.

The labour unions had proposed N615,500 as the minimum wage, citing the high cost of living.

However, the federal government rejected the N615,500 proposal and offered N48,000.

On May 15, the labour unions rejected the N48,000 minimum wage offered by the government.

On May 21, the federal government increased the proposed minimum wage to N54,000, which the labour again rejected and described as “unacceptable”.

Again, the federal government proposed N60,000, and it was rejected.

