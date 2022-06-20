Oyo needs security surveillance

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as the constitutionally recognised chief security officer of the state and saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property has been doing his best to ensure the state is secured and people live without fear.

I, however, want to bring to the attention of the governor the latest trend of influx of criminal okada riders from other states; they have stormed Ibadan and they have started to rob people across the state especially the state capital, Ibadan.

Their activities are pronounced around automated teller machines (ATM). They also pretend to be commercial riders and anyone who patronises them will be driven to a secluded place and robbed, usually at gunpoint and many have been wounded or killed in the process.

The situation is becoming complicated as the number of okada riders from other states continue to swell, putting the people of Oyo State in danger. With this development, it is time for government to be proactive and put the state under tight security surveillance by forging collaboration among all security agencies.

This is the right time for Governor Makinde to do more to protect our lives and property in Oyo State. We shouldn’t wait for the Owo experience before acting; We need peace in Oyo State.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan.