Oyo lawmaker dumps APC for PDP

Member representing the Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Simeon Oyeleke has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oyeleke, who was elected into the present Assembly on the platform of APC made his decision known on Wednesday.

Oyeleke hinged his decision on the failure of the APC in Oyo State to uphold justice and equity in dealing with party men.

He said he was joining the PDP because it had shown great potential in Oyo State and was the party to beat at all levels in 2023.

Oyeleke said: “I am now a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and no more a member of the APC. This is official now. Thousands of my supporters have joined the PDP with me.

“As a matter of fact, the decision was taken together with my supporters. I can’t continue to be in a political party that does not respect democratic tenets and ideals and value my political interest.”

The lawmaker said he is poised to work with governor Seyi Makinde, other PDP leaders, and members of his constituency to ensure the party not only retains power in the state but also records more victories at all levels in the country.

