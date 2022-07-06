NUPRC engages industry operators in reading of field development plans

Latest News
By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
NUPRC engages industry operators in reading of field development plans, NUPRC marginal field bid , fire incident in Enugu varsity, NUPRC to investigate upstream, Ukpokiti field explosion, Marginal oil field: NUPRC realises N174bn from signature bonus paid by companies, 2020 marginal field bid , 2020 marginal field bid , Santa Barbara oil spill, NUPRC to partner PENGASSAN, NUPRC seeks military support

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Wednesday, said it is currently engaging industry operators on the reading of Marginal Oil field development plans.

It said this would help operators identify declining and shut-in wells for the purpose of enhancing oil and gas production.

The Commission’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe made the disclosure while giving his address on “Providing Regulatory Oversight in the PIA Era” at the 2022 NOG Conference and Exhibition in Abuja.

His words: “The Commission in its regulatory focus is currently engaging operators on the reading of field development plans, identifying declining and shut-in Wells aimed at enhancing oil and gas production optimisation, gas flaring elimination and monetisation.”

He reminded that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 provides for administrative, institutional development, attractive fiscal regimes and mechanisms for improved health, safety and environment, in achieving peaceful coexistence between operators and host communities.

Komolafe stressed that since take off, the Commission has made efforts to develop necessary regulations aimed at giving meaning to the intents of the PIA.

He noted that in line with provisions of the Act, it held various stakeholders consultative fora before finalizing six priority regulations.

He identified the regulations as; “gas pricing, midstream and downstream decommissioning and abandonment, environmental regulations for midstream and downstream operations, environmental remediation fund, midstream and downstream gas Infrastructure fund and natural gas pipeline tariff.”

Komolafe further disclosed that the law also made provisions for existing producing marginal oil field operators to be granted a separate Petroleum mining license after conversion.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NUPRC engages industry operators…

You might also like
Latest News

Kuje Prison Attack: I am disappointed with our intelligence system, says Buhari

Latest News

Senate President mourns Barkindo

Latest News

UNIABUJA promotes 44 staff to professorial rank, 2 to bursar

Latest News

IGP tasks Constables on discipline, respect for human rights

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More