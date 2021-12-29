World Bank APPEALS project implements over 1,300 investment plans in Kano

The World Bank Assisted Agro-processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS) has implemented over 1,300 Business Investment Plans in Kano State.

The Kano State Coordinator of APPEALS project, Mallam Hassan Ibrahim disclosed this during the physical Demonstrations to Women and Youth Beneficiaries on the use of Smart Incubation Machine for Small Hatchery businesses in Kano State.

APPEALS is a project targeted at small and medium-scale farmers. It was initiated by the Nigerian government and implemented with the support of the World Bank.

It is expected that 35 per cent of the beneficiaries of the project will be women and youths who will be empowered along Rice, Cocoa, Poultry, Cashew, Maize, Ginger, Diary, Wheat, Tomato, Cassava and Aquaculture value chains.

The projects target 60.84 percent male and 39.16 percent female beneficiaries in the participating states.

Mallam Ibrahim informed the trainees on the improvement of livelihood amongst the Women and Youth Empowerment Programme (WYEP) beneficiaries in the State.

He then urged them to ensure to understand the process of using the Smart Hatchery Incubation machine as an opportunity to learn something new that has the capacity to boost their small businesses.

On his part, the Managing Director of KOL- JALAJE Nigeria Limited (Co-collaborator in the training) Abdulkadir Jareje, commended APPEALS Project for impacting the livelihood of Young Women and Youth and making them self reliant.

Some of the topics discussed during the training include Entrepreneurial Marketing Strategies, the role of Smart Egg Incubator, Introduction to Smart Incubator and Incubation, and Guide for Successful Incubation from Egg to Chick.

