Oyo holds maiden edition of Omoluabi festival

Sons and daughters of Oyo State and other members of Yoruba land turned out to witness the maiden edition of the Oyo State Omoluabi Festival.

The festival which was organised by the Yoruba Council of Yoruba youths Worldwide (YCYW) was held on Sunday at the Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resorts, Ibadan

Also in its bid to promote culture, the Yoruba Council of Yoruba Youths Worldwide (YCYW), honoured Dr Kazeem Akande and other prominent Nigerians for their contributions to the promotion of culture.

Speaking at the event, President of the YCYW, Rahmon Alawode stated that the awardee was worthy of receiving for their display of the norms and cultural values of Yoruba land.

He said “Today we gather here today to celebrate the real Omoluabi in the pacesetter state, the aim of setting this programme is to award those that are displaying the norms and cultural value of an Omoluabi.

“Omoluabi is a Yoruba philosophical and cultural concept used to describe a person of good character.”

Receiving the award, one of the awardees, Dr Kazeem Akande appreciate the organiser of the event while he promised to continue to uphold the Yoruba culture.

