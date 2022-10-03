Kwara Police set to bring suspected CMD from Edo for interrogation

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have travelled to Edo State to bring the embattled Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Kaiama General Hospital, Kwara State, Dr Adio Adebowale, to Kwara State to answer kidnapping and murder allegations levelled against him by the state Police command.

It is recalled that the CMD was accused of separately abducting and killing two ladies in Kaiama local government area of the state and Ilorin metropolis, while the accused person was also said to have committed similar offences in Edo state where he is said to be detained presently.

Speaking with Tribune Online in Ilorin on Monday, the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the officers who had travelled to Edo state are expected back in Ilorin between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The command’s spokesperson said that the effort was part of an ongoing investigation to unravel the motives behind the criminal acts by the suspect.

“There may be other victims of his criminal acts as well as motives behind the killing of the women.

The lady who was killed here was also said to be his lover. He will give us details when he gets here to form part of our investigation. Afterwards, he may be released to the Edo State Police Command for the conclusion or we do a joint trial of the suspect.

“We’ll interrogate him on evidence recovered here. If there are other details, we’ll hear from him. If what he tells us is not different from what we have already, we’ll compile our case file for joint compilation with that of the Edo state case file for probable onward joint prosecution”.

According to sources, the suspect, an indigene of Offa town in the Offa local government area of Kwara State, was described as a quiet person.

“Some of his course mates here in Ilorin said he used to be quite a quiet person while in school. They said he used to be quite reserved and went about his life gently. One should be very careful in this life. Some people are terrible beings,” the source said.

Tribune Online reported on Monday that decomposing bodies of two women earlier declared missing, were found in the office of the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, Kaiama local government area of Kwara state.

One of the decomposing corpses was identified as that of one Nofisat Alidu who was declared missing in the Kaiama area on November 21, 2021.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that a shallow grave was dug in the doctor’s office, where one of the corpses was discovered, while another dead body was kept in a trash can inside the doctor’s office.

Other items recovered in the detained doctor’s office included two telephone handsets found in the handbag of one of the ladies found in the doctor’s drawer. Two female handbags, a female wig, a veil and a female pants.

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development, on Sunday, said the suspect, Dr Adio Adebowale, is currently in detention in Edo State for another culpable homicide case.

The PPRO also said that investigation would be expanded to cover every area when the suspect is eventually brought to Kwara from Edo State.





