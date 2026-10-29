Oyo guber: APM, APC trade words over Adekanmbi’s 2021 interview

\Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oyo State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have traded words over a 2021 newspaper interview in which the party’s governorship candidate, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, criticised Governor Seyi Makinde’s handling of the state’s debt profile.

The APM has accused the APC of attempting to discredit Adekanmbi by circulating the interview ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that the publication should be understood within the political context in which it was granted.

Oladayo Ogunbowale, Senior Assistant on Communications to Governor Makinde and a member of the Media Committee of the Oyo State APM Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council, made the position known in a statement titled, “The APC’s Desperation: Why Circulating a 2021 Interview Proves They Fear Bimbo Adekanmbi.”

Ogunbowale explained that Adekanmbi was a member of the APC in 2021 and had served as Commissioner for Finance and Budget under the administration of the late former governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

He added that Adekanmbi left the APC on February 5, 2022, before joining the Peoples Democratic Party and later the APM, under which he is seeking election as governor of Oyo State.

“By digging up a five-year-old interview, the APC is trying to use a man’s past loyalty to a party he has since left as a weapon against him,” Ogunbowale said.

The interview, published under the headline, “Makinde Is Deceiving Oyo People About Debt Reduction,” focused on the state government’s claims concerning debt reduction and management.

Ogunbowale argued that the circulation of the interview was an attempt to portray Adekanmbi negatively without considering the political circumstances surrounding his comments at the time.

He also criticised the APC-led Federal Government over Nigeria’s debt profile and economic challenges, arguing that the party should be prepared to defend its record rather than focus on Adekanmbi’s previous statements.

“If anything, that 2021 publication proves he has always been a watchdog for the financial health of Oyo State, a quality the APC lacks entirely,” he said.

The APM campaign council member further maintained that Adekanmbi’s previous initiatives and policy proposals on youth empowerment, education, agriculture and internet access remained central to his political agenda.

He cited the Youth Empowerment Scheme of Oyo State (YES-O), Adekanmbi’s sponsorship of 100 students at the Technical University, Ibadan, and his proposals to expand internet access and strengthen agricultural value chains as examples of his commitment to development.

“These were not just talking points in 2021; they are part of his core manifesto as the APM governorship candidate today,” Ogunbowale said.

He challenged the APC to focus on presenting its policies and record of performance rather than revisiting Adekanmbi’s former political affiliation.

“If the APC believes this 2021 interview is the silver bullet that will destroy Adekanmbi’s candidacy, they are deeply mistaken,” he said.

Ogunbowale also claimed that Adekanmbi’s departure from the APC is a reflection of his disagreement with the party’s direction, although there was no mention of the circumstances that led to the disagreement.

He urged residents of Oyo State to assess the candidates ahead of the 2027 governorship election based on their records, policy proposals and plans for the state.

Conclisivly, an appeal was made to voters to consider Adekanmbi’s agenda on financial management, youth empowerment and support for vulnerable groups rather than what Ogunbowale described as recycled political attacks.