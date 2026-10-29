Barbara Barrie, Oscar-nominated actress in ‘Breaking Away’, dies at 95

Oscar-nominated actress Barbara Barrie, best known for her role in the 1979 drama Breaking Away, has died at the age of 95.

Barrie died at her home in Manhattan on Wednesday, October 28, with medical assistance from her daughter, Jane Harnick.

The actress had been diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2014, a progressive condition that causes scarring of the lungs and breathing difficulties.

Speaking about her condition, Barrie said: “I have a very full, active life, but what lies ahead is unknown and yet known at the same time. I am living full steam ahead and am now trying to help other people do the same.”

Barrie enjoyed a long career in film, television and theatre. She earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 1980 for her portrayal of the mother of a teenage bicycle racing champion in Breaking Away.

She also established herself as a Broadway performer, most notably originating the role of Sarah in Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company.

In 1964, Barrie won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her performance as Julie in One Potato, Two Potato.

Beyond acting, she wrote children’s books and two non-fiction works about her experiences with cancer.

Barrie is survived by her daughter, Jane, her son, Aaron, and three granddaughters.