2027: Fubara urges Rivers’ traditional rulers to remain neutral

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged traditional rulers in the state to remain politically neutral, promote fairness and maintain peace in their respective domains ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Fubara gave the charge on Wednesday while declaring open the combined 126th, 127th and 128th quarterly meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt.

The governor warned that the conduct of traditional rulers during the political season should not create divisions or trigger crises capable of threatening the peace and stability of the state.

“As we are entering into this political season actively, everyone should ensure that your conduct promotes peace in your place. Your actions should not be what would lead to the division and multiple crises that we cannot manage as a government,” he said.

He urged the traditional rulers to uphold the oaths and constitutional provisions guiding their offices, stressing the need to place the collective interest of Rivers State above personal sentiments and political considerations.

Fubara said prioritising the interest of the state was a principle he had consistently applied in discharging his responsibilities as governor.

“I want to enjoin everyone to keep aside issues of individual sentiments and ensure that the interest of our state supersedes whatever thing that we have in our mind. This is not just what I am saying here; it is what I have also practised and displayed in my day-to-day life in the governance of our dear state,” he said.

On the welfare of traditional rulers, the governor said delays in addressing some of their previous requests were not attributable to the state government but to the council’s inability to put its house in order.

He explained that stipends paid to traditional rulers by local government councils were statutory benefits provided for under the law and could not be altered by a governor’s verbal pronouncement.

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The governor, however, assured the royal fathers that he would fulfil his promises to them before leaving office next year, adding that he remained committed to the traditional institution.

He described traditional rulers as custodians of culture and tradition and the closest link between the government and the people, while thanking them for their prayers and support.

Fubara urged the council to ensure that its deliberations produced practical resolutions capable of strengthening peace and development across the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Paramount Ruler of Apara Kingdom, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu Wodo, commended the state government for maintaining a cordial relationship with the traditional institution.

Wodo highlighted the role of traditional rulers in conflict resolution, noting that their closeness to the people positioned them to mediate in disputes involving chieftaincy matters, family disagreements and land ownership.

He, however, appealed to the state government to address challenges affecting the institution, particularly the lack of official utility vehicles and logistical support needed for effective service delivery.

The traditional ruler also called for improved monthly stipends and welfare packages to reflect prevailing economic realities.