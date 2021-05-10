Oyo govt promises to pay salaries, allowances of sacked LG Chairmen, councillors

The Oyo State Government stated, on Monday, said it will comply with the May 7 Supreme Court ruling which ordered the state to pay the salaries and allowances of the sacked chairmen and councillors of local government councils in the state.

As contained in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, the state described the Supreme Court judgment as a policy decision sending message to states to protect elected local governments councils.

The statement said the state government had shown its commitment to paying off the dissolved chairmen and councillors in February 2020, when its negotiation team, pursuant to the out-of-court order of the Oyo State High Court, offered the council chairmen and councillors the same decision of the Supreme Court.

The state government said it will comply with the order of the Supreme Court as soon once the details of the ruling are made available.

The statement read: “We are on the same page with the Supreme Court of the land on the ruling which ordered the payment of salaries and allowances of the dissolved local governments.

“The apex court in its decision rejected the dissolution, affirmed that the tenure of the council chairmen had lapsed, while also asking that the state pay salaries and allowances due to them till the end of their tenure.

“The Court also awarded a cost of N20 million and asked the Attorney General of Oyo State to file an affidavit of compliance latest August 7, 2021.

“A similar decision was given against the Government of Katsina State, with the same cost of N20 million awarded against it.

“As far as we are concerned, the Supreme Court, by that judgment, made a policy decision, being a policy court. It was apparently sending a message to states in its attempt to protect elected local governments councils.

“Recall that the state government had long before the ruling of the Supreme Court offered to pay the salaries and allowances of the dissolved local government chairmen. The said council chairmen scuttled the bid at the time because they came up with absolute terms, insisting that they must return to the councils with all their aides.

“The government of Oyo State has full respect for the Judiciary and the Supreme Court of the land and as a believer in the rule of law, the state will comply with the order to pay the salaries of dissolved local government chairmen.”

