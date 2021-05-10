JUSUN strike: Anambra NBA blocks Govt House, insists on financial autonomy for judicial workers

Members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anambra State branch, on Monday blocked the entrance of the state Government House over the lingering strike of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Tribune Online recalls that JUSUN about a month ago declared an indefinite nationwide strike to press home demand for financial autonomy of the judiciary.

The Anambra lawyers blocked the Government House entrance, impeding exit and entry to the place for hours.

Some of their placards read, “Gov Obiano please implement the constitutional provisions on financial autonomy and independence of the judiciary”, “Anambra State branches of NBA demand financial autonomy and independence of the judiciary.”

Speaking, their leader, Kingsley Awuka said they were at the Government House to submit a letter from the NBA national office, about the JUSUN strike and financial autonomy for the judiciary.

He said: “We’re here because of the silence the governor gave to our press statement where we appealed to him to consider the peculiar situation of the state and that his All Progressives Grand Alliance-led government is a product of judicial independence and bravery.

“We feel saddened that the government of this party which supposes to do everything to ensure that the judicial arm of government is strengthened beyond what is obtainable in other states is doing nothing in that regard.

“If the judiciary yielded to execute subjection during that time, the mandate given to APGA would have been stolen till date.

“Go round our courtrooms, they’re in a mess, judges sit without their robes, lawyers sit without properly dressed because of the inconducive environment. Magistrates take turns to officiate for lack of infrastructure.

“Election is around the corner and other matters that would require judicial interventions will soon come up. We wonder where people will go when the time comes.

“For the past one month our courts have been under lock, the insecurity in the state has heightened. If any of the suspects are arrested, where will they be taken and tried? The judicial branch of government is dead.

“We are here to appeal to our consciences. It’s not about the NBA or lawyers. It is about the common man, everybody, including the governor himself.

“He has the capacity and doesn’t need to wait for the Nigeria Governors Forum to take action because when we were electing him, we didn’t look at others, but elected him on his own merit.”

Responding, Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu commended the lawyers for their peaceful conduct, assuring them of speedy delivery and intervention of the governor to their letter.

The SSG said: “We’re working out an arrangement with the judiciary on the financial autonomy based on available resources. But that of judicial independence is a national issue and not state-driven.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.