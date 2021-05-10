Fayemi promises to elevate young, female lawyers as judges

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has reaffirmed his commitment to the elevation of young, dynamic and competent lawyers to the bench as part of ways to champion judicial reforms and enhance dispensation of justice in the state.

Fayemi stated this on Monday when the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ado-Ekiti Branch, Mr Adeyemi Adewumi, led other executive members on a courtesy visit to the Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti.

Fayemi said it was better to have young lawyers who are competent appointed into the bench to enable them to have ample opportunity to advance to the highest level of their profession.

The governor, who disclosed that four new vacancies for judges were being expected this year, said the process for the appointment of lawyers into the position would commence with the exit of the State Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola from service by end of the month.

He urged the leadership of the NBA to encourage female lawyers to express interest in becoming judges, adding that he is determined to have young judges who have better chances of becoming Supreme Court judges and not ones who would retire ten years after serving as a judge in the state.

“Very soon that process will commence with the exit of the Chief Judge at the end of this month and then hopefully result in the kind of people that we will like to see, competent female lawyers in character and youthful, dynamic lawyers who have the greatest chance to advance in their career to the highest level in the profession,” the governor said.

He, however, described as unfortunate the closure of courts in the country following the ongoing strike action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The governor attributed the JUSUN strike action to a misconception and misunderstanding of the position of governors, adding that governors were not averse to judicial autonomy but rather committed to sustainable modalities of its operation.

He said he was hopeful that parties involved would be able to reach a reasonable conclusion soon to give room for administration of justice without interference.

Earlier, the chairman of the association had commended the governor for advancing processes that would ensure that a reasonable conclusion is reached concerning the ongoing JUSUN strike.

He later solicited the government’s assistance in the construction and completion of the association legacy project, which is the NBA house.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.