Oyo govt approves N603.8m for 25 pickup vans, N175.4m for security equipment

The Oyo State Government has approved the purchase of 25 JAC Pick-up Vans for security operatives in the State at the sum of N603, 881,250.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun made this disclosure, while briefing journalists after the executive council meeting held at the Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Also approved is security equipment for the Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, also called ‘Operation Burst’ at the cost of N175.4 million.

According to him, the security vehicles and equipment will enhance the job of the security personnel and protect operatives in the outfit.

The commissioner equally explained that arrangements had been concluded for the commissioning of the Idi-Ape-Odogbo Barrack Road and General Gas Flyover to be performed by the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Olatunbosun said: “We just finished the state Executive Council meeting. The Council gave approval for the purchase of 25 JAC PRISON Pick-ups for security operatives in Oyo State at the sum of N603, 881,250.00 only.

“Second is the provision of security equipment for Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, Operation Burst to enhance and protect the personnel of the outfit. The money approved for this is N175, 498,050.00 only.

“We also discussed extensively the forthcoming commissioning of Idi-Ape-Basorun-Akobo-Odogbo Barracks dualisation project, which will come up on Thursday afternoon by 3:30 pm.”

